Former MP assistant arrested for unauthorised video upload in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested a former personal assistant of an MP for uploading a video without authorisation.

The suspect, aged 43, was detained in Pasir Mas, Kelantan, following a complaint from the MP.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail confirmed the arrest occurred at 11.30 am last Friday.

The MP discovered the unauthorised video on a Facebook account named “Mohd Syahrizal” on July 30.

Negative comments on the post reportedly caused distress to the MP, affecting their reputation and mental state.

“The post resulted in negative comments by other Facebook users that stressed the individual and affected their reputation and psychological state,“ said Mohd Azam.

The MP reportedly felt threatened by the potential consequences of the video being shared.

Police seized a Samsung and a Vivo mobile phone from the suspect as part of the investigation.

The suspect has been remanded for four days, starting from August 9.

The case is being investigated under Section 507 of the Penal Code.

Authorities are also applying Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955.

Additionally, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 is being invoked in the probe. - Bernama