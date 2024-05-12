Former Penang agency executive director remanded over purchase of golden chariot

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has remanded the former executive director of an agency involving religious institutions in the state for allegedly abusing his position to obtain RM300,000 involving the purchase of a golden chariot.

The six-day remand order until Dec 10 was issued by Magistrate Siti Nurul Suhaila Baharin after an application was made by the MACC at George Town Magistrate’s Court today.

According to sources, the male suspect, who is in his 70s and holds the title Datuk, is believed to have committed the offence around 2019.

It is understood that initial investigations found that the suspect, along with the former Deputy Chief Minister and former chairman of the same agency, had previously obtained more than RM300,000 from the agency’s special allocation account for themselves.

“The money involved the purchase of a golden chariot from an overseas company, both of which have interests in the company, and the former Deputy Chief Minister is also believed to have abused his position by approving the provision of medical assistance in 2020 of RM50,000 to individuals believed to be his associates,“ said the source.

Meanwhile, Penang MACC director Datuk Mohd Fuad Bee Basrah, when contacted, confirmed the arrest of the former special officer.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009 and the two individuals being investigated are now barred from leaving the country until the investigation is completed.