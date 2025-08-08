Former Perak immigration officers acquitted on corruption charges

IPOH: The High Court acquitted two former Perak Immigration officers accused of corruption.

Zulhairin Yahya, 53, and Zaidi Dali, 57, were cleared of soliciting and accepting bribes seven years ago.

Their lawyer, M. Athimulan, confirmed the appeal was allowed due to an unsafe conviction.

Judge Moses Susayen ordered their acquittal and discharge after reviewing the case.

In 2022, the Sessions Court had sentenced them to three years in jail and fined them RM85,000 each.

The charges involved soliciting RM10,000 monthly to avoid inspections at a Manjung entertainment centre.

They also faced separate charges for accepting RM7,000 in bribes.

The initial verdict included fines and additional jail time if payments were not made.

Both were granted a stay of execution pending their High Court appeal.

Zulhairin and Zaidi were accused of conspiring to protect the entertainment centre from raids.

The alleged offences occurred in 2015 at Club House Meru Valley Golf & Country Club.

Zulhairin was separately charged for obtaining bribes through Zaidi.

Zaidi faced additional charges for facilitating bribes to the state Immigration director.

The charges fell under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

Maximum penalties for such offences include 20 years in prison and hefty fines.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Maziyah Mansor led the prosecution.

Mohd Baharuddin Ahmad Kassim represented Zulhairin in the case. - Bernama