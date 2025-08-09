Bayern Munich ends Rwanda tourism deal amid conflict criticism

BAYERN MUNICH will terminate its tourism sponsorship deal with Rwanda following criticism linked to the ongoing conflict in the region.

The German football club announced the partnership, signed in 2023 and originally set to run until 2028, will now focus solely on youth development.

“The new arrangement transitions away from a commercial sponsorship to a dedicated partnership focusing on football development in Rwanda through the expansion of the FC Bayern Youth Academy in Kigali,“ said Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen.

While the club did not directly cite the conflict as the reason for the change, German media reported the decision followed mounting criticism.

In February, Bayern fans displayed a banner during a match accusing the deal of betraying the club’s values.

Rwanda has faced accusations of human rights violations and supporting rebel groups in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Violence in eastern Congo escalated in early 2025, with Rwandan-backed forces seizing key cities.

The UN estimates thousands have died due to the conflict.

Bayern’s previous sponsorship included ‘Visit Rwanda’ branding at the Allianz Arena, replacing a contentious deal with Qatar.

The club had previously sent staff to Rwanda to assess conditions before finalising the new agreement.

Other top European clubs like Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain have also faced scrutiny over similar Rwanda sponsorships. - AFP