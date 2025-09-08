Former Perlis MB not entitled to cancelled flight reimbursement, court told

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court heard today that former Perlis Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man was not entitled to claim reimbursement for cancelled flights despite having approved overseas leave and making payments to travel agents.

Tirawud Etam, a 40-year-old former assistant secretary in the Perlis State Secretary’s Office, testified that any funds for cancelled trips must be returned to the state treasury.

The witness stated that cancelled overseas leave requires revocation of the Local Order by the Responsibility Centre, with no reimbursement permitted if the Menteri Besar cancels the flight.

Tirawud explained that payment for overseas travel services should not be made if the actual trip did not occur according to Malaysian Treasury Circulars and prevailing regulations.

He clarified that payment for travel services must be made directly to the service provider only after full service delivery and verification by the Responsibility Centre.

The witness confirmed that no payment may be authorised for any supply or service that was not actually performed during his tenure at the Perlis State Secretary’s Office in 2014.

Tirawud authenticated a November 2014 quotation from Sri Kedawang Travel & Tours amounting to RM216,260 issued to Azlan’s senior private secretary.

He further verified additional quotations from travel agents totaling RM763,484.08 for return flights and accommodation to London between 2015 and 2017.

Azlan faces five charges of fraudulent claims exceeding RM1.18 million for overseas travel facilities between December 2013 and December 2017.

These charges fall under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, carrying up to 20 years imprisonment and substantial fines upon conviction.

The former Menteri Besar also faces five additional charges of receiving RM1.06 million in proceeds from unlawful activities between February 2014 and December 2017.

These money laundering charges carry a maximum 15-year prison sentence and fines of at least five times the illicit proceeds value under the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

Azlan faces five alternative counts of misappropriating RM1.06 million in state funds paid to travel companies under Section 403 of the Penal Code.

The trial before Judge Azura Alwi will resume on September 26 for further proceedings. – Bernama