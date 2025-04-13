Former Seberang Jaya assemblyman Dr Radin Muhamad Amin dies

BUTTERWORTH: Former Seberang Jaya assemblyman Dr Radin Muhamad Amin Radin Hadi Munir died of cancer at Bukit Mertajam Hospital at 6.55 am today. He was 71.

The news of his passing was shared by his son-in-law, Danial Sulaiman, 38, who said the remains would be taken to the family’s home in Taman Sutera Prima, Seberang Jaya.

“The body will then be brought to Al Muhajirin Mosque in Bandar Seberang Jaya for funeral prayers before burial at the mosque’s cemetery after the zuhur prayers,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Dr Radin Muhamad Amin is survived by his wife, eight children and 18 grandchildren.

He served as Seberang Jaya assemblyman for one term from 1999 to 2004, representing Barisan Nasional.