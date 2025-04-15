KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and South Korea are on track to formalise a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on infrastructure and construction cooperation by the end of this year, marking a significant step forward in bilateral ties in the sector.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the MoU, currently being finalised by the Ministry of Works and South Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT), will pave the way for deeper collaboration in road development, infrastructure modernisation and construction technology.

“This seminar is a tangible result of my meeting with MOLIT Minister Park Sang-woo in November last year, where we discussed highway management and construction,” he said during his speech at the Korea-Malaysia Road and Construction Technology Cooperation Seminar here today.

Nanta said, to enhance the collaboration further, both ministries are committed to formalising MoU this year, with a clear focus on roads, infrastructure development and construction technology.

The seminar was also attended by South Korea’s Ambassador to Malaysia Yeo Seung-bae.

Jointly organised by the Korean Embassy in Malaysia, the Ministry of Works and the International Contractors Association of Korea (ICAK), the seminar brought together over 130 participants including governments officials, industry players, researchers and representatives from both nation’s public agencies.

The seminar featured presentations from key Korean institutions such as the Korea Agency for Infrastructure Technology Advancement (KAIA), Korea Expressway Corporation (KEC), Korea Institute of Civil Engineering and Building Technology (KICT) and firms such as S-Traffic and DL E&C.

On the Malaysian side, the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) and Centre of Research for Engineering and Technology (CREaTE) presented recent advancements in local road infrastructure, while the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) outlined strategies to enhance technology transfer and talent mobility between the two nations.

Nanta emphasised that the timing of this cooperation is aligned with Malaysia’s aspiration under the National Construction Policy (NCP) 2030, which focuses on integrating technology into processes, standards and business culture, marking a ‘game changer’ for the Malaysian construction sector.

“South Korea’s track record in smart highways and green infrastructure, along with its involvement in landmark Malaysian projects such as the Penang Bridge and Petronas Twin Towers, exemplifies the benefits of long-standing bilateral cooperation,” he said.

Between 2018 and March 2025, Korean construction firms secured 89 projects in Malaysia worth RM 29.3 billion. In 2024 alone, Malaysia imported RM349 billion worth of construction materials from South Korea, a testament to the growing economic ties between the two nations.

“These collaborations have facilitated significant technical and human resource exchange, fostering mutual growth. Let us unite our collective wisdom and determination to achieve a future of modern, sustainable, and inclusive infrastructure,” he said.

He also announced his participation in the upcoming Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Conference, scheduled for the end of May in Seoul, where he represent Malaysia in his capasity as chairman of ITS Malaysia.