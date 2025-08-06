Former TERAJU CEO Mohd Husni named Labuan Corporation chairman

LABUAN: Former TERAJU chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Husni Mohamad Salleh has been appointed as the chairman of Labuan Corporation for a two-year term, effective 1 August 2025.

Mohd Husni, 56, is a seasoned corporate leader and administrator with over 34 years of experience across government agencies, government-linked companies, and the corporate sector.

The appointment was announced by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

Mohd Husni holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration (Finance) from West Virginia University, United States.

He served as the chief executive officer of the Bumiputera Agenda Steering Unit from 2011 to 2018.

During his leadership, he functioned as the chief secretariat to the National Bumiputera Economic Council, as well as the Bumiputera Economic Councils of Sabah and Sarawak.

He led the implementation of Bumiputera economic transformation agendas through various national initiatives involving investment, financing, and business development.

Mohd Husni also held senior positions, including chief governance officer at Sumner Group Health Medical Devices Limited in the United Kingdom.

He was the chief executive officer of Maju Holdings Sdn Bhd, Malaysia Venture Capital Management Berhad, and chief operating officer of MSC Venture Management.

His career accolades include the Jewels of the Muslim World Award from OIC Today Magazine in 2019.

He also received the Global Leadership Award for Leadership Excellence in Community Transformation in 2017.

The Innovative Leadership Award from Limkokwing University in 2016 further highlights his distinguished contributions.

“I believe with his vast experience and strong background, Mohd Husni’s appointment will further strengthen Labuan’s strategic role as a competitive Federal Territory,” said Dr Zaliha.

She emphasised his potential in enhancing investment appeal, expanding the local economic ecosystem, and improving residents’ quality of life.

Dr Zaliha expressed gratitude to Senator Tan Sri Anifah Aman for his leadership as Labuan Corporation chairman since June 2023.

The chairman’s post had been vacant since Anifah’s contract ended last month. – Bernama