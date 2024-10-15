Former TV personality Norjuma’s case set for hearing next year

KUALA LUMPUR: The trial of former television personality Norjuma Habib Mohamed, who is facing charges of voluntarily causing hurt and committing mischief has been set for April and May next year in three Magistrates’ Courts here.

For the charge of voluntarily causing hurt to a Nepalese security guard, Neupane Tika Ram, the hearing will be before Magistrate Illi Marisqa Khalizan on April 28 and 29 April.

Norjuma was alleged to have committed the offence at a tuition centre in Bukit Damansara, Brickfields, here on March 29, 2018.

She was also charged with committing a similar offence on Mohd Afiq Ismail, 34, at a wholesale and retail company in Menara Atlan, Jalan Ampang, Dang Wangi on Feb 21, 2017.

The hearing will be held before Magistrate Haneefa Arifin on May 13 and 14.

Both the charges were framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for up to one year, a maximum fine of RM2,000, or both, upon conviction.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Farah Nabihah Muhamad Dan set May 5 and 6 to hear Norjuma’s case for committing mischief where she was alleged to have damaged the entrance and exit boom gate, causing an estimated loss of RM4,200, and a closed-circuit camera (CCTV) with an estimated loss of RM500, at the same condominium at 7.44 pm and 7.45 pm, respectively, on July 28, 2023.

The charge, framed under Section 427 of the Penal Code, provides a maximum prison sentence of two years or a fine, or both if convicted.

She was also charged with voluntarily causing hurt, including slapping, Solehah Rosli, 31, at Sastra U-Thant Condominium Wangsa Maju here, at 10.30 am on Oct 18, 2022.

The court set Nov 11 for the submission of documents.

The prosecution was represented by deputy public prosecutors Syafika Azwa Fikri, Amritpreet Kaur and Prosecuting Officer Inspector Shazwan Shahrun while Norjuma was represented by lawyer Faiz Kamal Jaafar.

Earlier, Syafika Azwa and Amritpreet informed the court that Norjuma’s application for all cases to be tried together was dismissed.

“The application was dismissed because the witnesses and the victims in the cases are not the same person,” said Amritpreet.