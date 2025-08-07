Former wushu coach gets 13 years and caning for child sexual assault

KUALA LUMPUR: A former wushu coach has been sentenced to 13 years in prison and four strokes of the cane for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl.

Judge Tasnim Abu Bakar delivered the verdict after finding the defence failed to raise reasonable doubt in the case against Gjeblehim Bong Teck Fuu, 34.

The court ordered the accused to undergo counselling during his imprisonment and placed him under police supervision for three years after his release.

Defence counsel Tharamjit Singh’s request for a stay of execution pending appeal was dismissed by the court.

Bong was charged with committing the offence as the victim’s coach at a premises in Taman Sri Sentosa, Jalan Klang Lama, on April 13, 2022.

He faced charges under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which carries a maximum 20-year jail term and whipping.

Section 16(1) of the same Act imposes a minimum two strokes of the cane and up to five years’ imprisonment upon conviction.

Tharamjit Singh pleaded for leniency, stating Bong had to care for his elderly mother.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Shakila Mohd Shariff argued for a harsher sentence, citing the severe psychological impact on the victim.

She emphasised the accused abused his position of trust as a coach, exploiting the child’s vulnerability.

Eight prosecution witnesses and three defence witnesses, including the accused, testified during the trial. - Bernama