SANDAKAN: Five men, including four bank officers, have been remanded for seven days, until May 28, to assist in investigations into the approval of loans, amounting to RM11.3 million, using forged documents, between 2022 and last year.

The remand order for all five men, aged between 30 and 50, was granted by Magistrate Siti Aisyah Umar Baki, following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

According to sources, all the suspects are believed to have conspired to solicit and accept bribes, totalling RM300,000, from company owners, as inducements to approve 39 financial loan applications, using forged supporting documents.

All suspects were detained between 2 pm and 7 pm yesterday, when they appeared to give statements at the Sandakan MACC office.

Meanwhile, Sabah MACC director Datuk S Karunanithy, when contacted, confirmed the arrests and that the case is being investigated under Section 16(a(A) of the MACC Act 2009.