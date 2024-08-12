PASIR MAS: Three men and a woman were detained for allegedly crossing the Malaysia-Thailand border illegally via Sungai Golok yesterday.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the two Malaysians and two Thais, aged between 33 and 50, were nabbed at separate illegal bases in Rantau Panjang.

He said this marked the first arrests since the implementation of a ban on illegal border crossings for Malaysians, effective Dec 1.

“I understand there is some dissatisfaction regarding the enforcement of this ban, but this issue has persisted for too long.

“If no action is taken, it will continue. We want people to comply with the existing laws,” he told a press conference after receiving a flood briefing from Kelantan Police Chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat at the Renek Police Station here today.

Ayob Khan said the four individuals have been remanded for four days starting yesterday, and investigations are ongoing to determine their motive for crossing the border illegally.

He added that the two Malaysians are being investigated under Section 5(2) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, while the two Thais are being probed under Section 6(1) of the same Act.

The media previously reported that police would arrest any Malaysian crossing the border illegally at Sungai Golok from Dec 1.

The action is taken under Section 5(2) of the Immigration Act, which provides a fine of up to RM10,000 or a year’s imprisonment upon conviction.

Commenting on the deployment of the Senoi Praaq unit to strengthen border security in Kelantan, Ayob Khan said the team will start their duties on Jan 1, 2025.