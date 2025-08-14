Putrajaya gears up for 100,000 visitors at National Day 2025

PUTRAJAYA: Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) is making final arrangements to host an estimated 100,000 visitors for the National Day 2025 celebration at Dataran Putrajaya on Aug 31.

PPj engineer Faridz Amli Shaharudin confirmed that 8,000 public seats will be available from 5 am on the event day.

Facilities include 200 public toilets, five temporary prayer spaces, and two mobile suraus to accommodate attendees.

Medical support will be provided through 18 medical tents stationed along the parade route.

Over 40 food truck lots and 14 large LED screens will enhance the viewing experience for spectators.

Free shuttle buses will operate from 4 am at Putrajaya Sentral, PICC, and Putrajaya Roundabout.

Water taxis and Putrajaya Lake Cruise services will also be available for additional transport options.

Faridz stated that overall preparations are 70 per cent complete, with 17 working committees overseeing logistics.

The Royal Box and 1,400 VIP seats are nearly 80 per cent finished ahead of the celebrations.

Rehearsals will start on Aug 26, with the full-dress rehearsal taking place on Aug 29.

Visitors are encouraged to attend rehearsals and follow safety guidelines during the event.

Faridz advised bringing umbrellas or raincoats as the celebration will be held outdoors.

A 30-hour Riuh Merdeka pre-event will begin at noon on Aug 30 at the New Millennium Monument.

The pre-celebration will feature concerts, outdoor film screenings, and sales booths for attendees.

Updates on National Day 2025 can be found on Merdeka360’s official social media channels. - Bernama