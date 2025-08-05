Four lose over RM1.7 mln in online scams

KUANTAN: Four individuals have lodged police reports in Pahang claiming they were victims of online scams in separate cases, with total losses exceeding RM1.7 million.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said a 62-year-old former wooden furniture trader lost up to RM1.2 million after participating in a fraudulent business operated by a housing broker from Singapore since January this year.

“The suspect ran an online business via a platform said to be based in England, which offered the victim online work in return for commissions ranging from 13 to 18 per cent,” he said in a statement today.

He said that on Feb 20, the victim received a message via Messenger from another individual identified as Lee Mei Lee. They later communicated through WhatsApp to activate the account.

He added that the victim made 61 transactions into 14 different accounts, receiving only a single commission payment of RM800 for work done.

In the second case, Yahaya said a 57-year-old female accountant lost RM296,438 after being scammed by an individual named Alvin, who claimed he needed to borrow money from her.

“The suspect said his wife was hospitalised for surgery ... the victim transferred a total of RM42,387 in eight transactions. The suspect kept giving various excuses to solve his problems, leading the victim to transfer another RM225,050 to 12 different accounts,” he said.

Separately, on Feb 26, police received a report from a 28-year-old company supervisor who lost RM103,920 after being duped by a woman he met via the Tan-Tan app.

The woman claimed to be facing financial difficulties, including debts, car loan payments and family issues.

Yahaya said that in the fourth case, a 43-year-old salesman lost RM139,200 after falling victim to a bogus investment scheme advertised on Facebook.