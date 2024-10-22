Four men arrested in connection with murder in Bidor

IPOH: Police have arrested four men, including two foreign nationals, in connection with the murder of a man in Bidor yesterday.

Tapah district police chief Supt Mohd Naim Asnawi said the suspects were arrested separately yesterday and today after police received a report at about 4.21 am yesterday from a woman who is the victim’s sister-in-law.

“The complainant stated that at around 2:30 am yesterday, while at a workers’ quarters at a factory, she heard her husband arguing with one of the local suspects about the 34-year-old victim, who was injured and struggling to breathe.

“The suspect then struck the complainant’s husband on the head with a hammer, causing head injuries. Following this, the complainant and her husband went to Tapah Hospital for treatment,” he said in a statement tonight.

Mohd Naim said when the complainant and her husband returned to the workers’ quarters from the hospital, they found the victim lying unresponsive outside the house and suspected that he had died.

Mohd Naim said following that, police arrested two foreigners, aged 28 and 37, who were factory workers staying at the quarters. They also apprehended two local suspects, aged 33 and 44, who are believed to be the main suspects in the case.

According to Mohd Naim, a background check revealed that the two foreign suspects had no prior records, while the two local men had previous criminal and drug-related records.

He added that the two foreign suspects have been remanded for seven days to assist in the investigation, while the police will seek a remand order for the local suspects tomorrow at the Tapah Magistrate’s Court.

Mohd Naim said the motive for the incident has yet to be determined, and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.