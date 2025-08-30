EU foreign policy chief not optimistic on Israel sanctions over Gaza

COPENHAGEN: European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas expressed pessimism about the bloc imposing sanctions against Israel regarding the Gaza conflict.

Kallas stated she was “not optimistic” about reaching consensus during Saturday’s foreign ministers meeting in Denmark.

Foreign ministers gathered in Denmark will discuss suspending EU funding to Israeli start-ups as initial punishment for the situation in Gaza.

The bloc has failed to secure the majority required for this measure or more forceful actions against Israel.

“I’m not very optimistic, and today we are definitely not going to adopt decisions,“ Kallas told journalists at the meeting’s start.

“It sends a signal that we are divided.”

Divisions between EU members supporting Israel and those favouring Palestinians have hampered the 27-nation bloc’s response to Gaza’s humanitarian crisis.

Several EU countries advocate stronger punishment for Israel but face frustration due to lack of consensus.

Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen emphasised the EU “must change words into action” during his country’s presidency.

Copenhagen supports suspending trade cooperation with Israel, sanctioning far-right ministers, and banning imports from illegal settlements.

Israel faces domestic and international pressure to end its Gaza offensive amid mass displacement and a UN-declared famine.

The conflict began after Hamas’s October 2023 attack killed 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli figures.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 63,025 Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to Hamas-run Gaza’s health ministry. – AFP