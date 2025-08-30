Rodri and Carvajal return to Spain squad after ACL injury recoveries

MANCHESTER CITY midfielder Rodri and Real Madrid right back Dani Carvajal have returned to the Spain squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers following their recoveries from anterior cruciate ligament injuries.

Rodri missed most of last season with a knee injury before sustaining a groin problem during July’s Club World Cup tournament.

The twenty nine year old Ballon d’Or holder made a substitute appearance in City’s two nil home defeat against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend after missing their opening match against Wolverhampton Wanderers due to his groin issue.

Carvajal returned to action during the Club World Cup semi finals after being sidelined for nine months with his serious knee injury.

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente expressed his delight at having both players available for selection again ahead of important matches.

“The important thing is that they are back to contribute a lot,“ de la Fuente told reporters during Friday’s squad announcement.

“The best in the world in their positions, and they contribute a lot to us both on and off the pitch.”

The manager emphasised that both players understand their roles within the squad despite their recent injury problems.

“I’ve brought them in because it’s a new stage and they’re going to contribute a lot,“ de la Fuente explained.

“We need everyone involved and with a clear idea of what’s at stake.”

De la Fuente stressed the competitive nature of the qualifying campaign while highlighting the importance of squad unity.

“We have a very tough qualifying campaign and we want to consolidate the concept of family from the start,“ the Spain manager stated.

The manager confirmed that both players are currently training well and performing at a high level despite their recent injury concerns.

“Both are training and playing well,“ de la Fuente noted during his press conference.

“They know their role.”

De la Fuente made it clear that selection would be based on current form rather than past achievements or reputation.

“It doesn’t mean that if they come they’re guaranteed to play, but what I am clear about is that they will both be vital,“ the manager stated.

Barcelona’s new goalkeeper Joan Garcia and left back Alejandro Balde were both omitted from the twenty six member squad.

Reigning European champions Spain face Bulgaria away on Thursday before travelling to Turkey for their second qualifier on September seventh. – Reuters