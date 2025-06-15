KUANTAN: Four pedestrians, including three children, were injured in Cameron Highlands today after a driver believed to have suffered a seizure lost control of his car.

Cameron Highlands police chief Supt Azri Ramli said the incident occurred around noon along KM68 of Jalan Kea Farm in Brinchang. The victims, a 24-year-old man and three girls aged 10, eight and two, sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital.

“Initial investigations suggest the 22-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle after experiencing a seizure. His car veered to the left side of the road and struck the four victims,” Azri said in a statement.

All four were later discharged from hospital. The driver, who has a known history of seizures, was unharmed.

Although he had no prior traffic offences and tested negative for drugs, police have issued a traffic summons.