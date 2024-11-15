Four private university students in Perak caught with 1.9kg of ganja

IPOH: Four students of a private university, including two women, were caught with 1.92 kilogrammes of ganja at a house in Seri Iskandar yesterday.

Acting Perak police chief DCP Zulkafli Sariaat said the suspects, who are locals aged between 20 and 22, were arrested during a raid on the double-storey terrace house at 1.40 pm.

“The drugs, worth about RM2,500, are believed to be for their own use as well as for distribution,” he said in a statement today.

Zulkafli said police also seized a Mercedes Benz C200 car, RM400 cash and a necklace.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 39b, Section 6 and Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

One suspect has been remanded for six days until Nov 20, while the other three for five days until Nov 19, he said.