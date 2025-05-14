SANDAKAN: Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Christina Liew said four projects to upgrade tourism facilities in the state were approved this year.

She said two of the projects, amounting to RM750,000M were funded by the federal government whereas the other two, amounting to RM500,000. were funded by the Sabah government.

“These projects are part of the state government’s initiative to ensure Sabah is fully prepared for Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026),” she said in a press statement after visiting the Sepilok Orangutan Rehabilitation Centre and Borneo Sun Bear Conservation Centre here today.

Liew said the upgrading efforts were in line with Sabah’s commitment to advancing sustainable ecotourism so that environmental preservation and economic development go hand in hand.

She said that the upgrading would add value to the visitor experience in the tourism area while preserving the importance of its ecosystem in the long term.

Elaborating further, Liew said the Sepilok Orangutan Rehabilitation Centre, which opened in 1964, is among the oldest orangutan rehabilitation centres in the world.

She said that this centre plays an important role in wildlife conservation and also serves as an educational hub for the younger generation as well as international tourists.

Meanwhile, the Borneo Sun Bear Conservation Centre is the only sun bear conservation centre in the world that provides protection for this endangered species and serves as a hub for environmental research and education.

“With infrastructure improvements, this centre is expected to attract more visitors and raise awareness about Borneo’s biodiversity conservation,“ she added.