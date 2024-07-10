Four Selangor police personnel transferred for SOP violations

SHAH ALAM: Four policemen, including an Inspector, have been immediately transferred from the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) for violating standard operating procedures (SOP) by misusing government premises.

Selangor Police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the immediate transfer involved personnel with the ranks of Corporal, Sergeant, Sergeant Major, and Inspector.

He said the directive was issued following an incident where a Corporal brought four civilians - three women and a man - into their office in the early hours of Sept 28.

“In the ‘so-called’ party incident, they were listening to music and had some food. No civilians are allowed in office premises without official business.

“As a result, we have taken action to transfer the Corporal out of Selangor, along with three other ‘so-called’ supervising personnel - a Sergeant, Sergeant Major, and Inspector - due to their SOP violation,” he said at a press conference at the Selangor IPK here today.

He was responding to a question regarding the action taken against a personnel under the administration of the Shah Alam District Police Headquarters (IPD), who was alleged to have breached protocol by hosting a private party at the police office.

Earlier, an online news portal reported that a police officer was accused of breaching protocol by organising a private party in the staff room on Sept 28 before a surprise inspection by the Shah Alam Integrity Department took place at 1.30 am.

Meanwhile, Hussein said that one of the three policemen arrested after testing positive for drugs during a raid at an entertainment outlet in Taman Dutamas, Cheras, on Oct 5 was not a station chief in the Kajang district.

He said all three personnel, who were stationed at the Kajang District Police Headquarters, have been immediately transferred to the Contingent Headquarters Management Department while awaiting the investigation results.