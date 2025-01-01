PUTRAJAYA: Four major internet messaging and social media service providers have taken significant steps towards regulatory compliance by applying for licences to operate in Malaysia, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) announced.

It said that Tencent (WeChat) has been granted the Applications Service Provider Class (ASP(C)) licence, making it the first service provider to be licensed under the country’s new regulatory framework.

“Following WeChat, ByteDance (TikTok) has successfully obtained its licence. Telegram, meanwhile, is in the final stages of the licensing process and is expected to secure its licence soon.

“Meta, which oversees Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has initiated the process of obtaining its licences to operate these platforms in the country, which is also expected to be completed soon,” MCMC said in a statement today.

However, both X (formerly known as Twitter) and Google, which operates YouTube, have yet to submit their applications.

The statement added that according to X, its user base in Malaysia has not reached the required threshold of eight million users.

“Currently, MCMC is actively reviewing the validity of the user base as stated by X and will continue engagement sessions to assess X’s position,” it said.

As for Google, MCMC said there were issues raised regarding the video-sharing features of YouTube and its classification under the Licensing Framework.

The commission has deliberated on the issues raised and will ensure that YouTube and all relevant platform providers meeting the licensing criteria are bound by their duties and responsibilities to adhere to the Licensing Framework, which is now in force.

“MCMC will assess the status of platform providers that have yet to obtain the required licences and consider the appropriate actions under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“Platform providers found to be in violation of licensing requirements may be subject to investigation and regulatory actions,” it said.

The licensing requirements, which came into effect today, underscore the government’s commitment to strengthening online safety, enhancing user protection, particularly for children and vulnerable groups, and improving regulatory oversight for service providers operating in Malaysia.

MCMC applauds the efforts of service providers who have taken proactive steps toward compliance and emphasises the importance of adhering to the licensing requirements.

It said these efforts are pivotal in creating a safe and secure online environment for all Malaysians.