Four students detained over assault of classmate in Kajang

KUALA LUMPUR: Four 13-year-old male students have been detained by police to assist in investigations into the assault of a classmate at a shopping centre in Kajang.

Kajang police Chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said the boys were detained following a report lodged by their classmate at 12.57pm yesterday. Investigations revealed that the incident occurred around 11am on July 30 when the complainant and his classmates visited the shopping centre to resolve a disagreement.

“During the incident, a viral video captured the complainant being assaulted by two students, while two others recorded the act using their mobile phones,“ he said in a statement today. The victim received medical treatment at a nearby hospital and was confirmed to have sustained minor facial injuries.

According to Naazron, the four students were arrested at 8.35pm yesterday in Kajang and remanded for two days until Aug 2 to assist in the investigation. The case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt, Section 506 for criminal intimidation, and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955.

He advised students to always obey school rules and avoid actions that could affect their future. Members of the public with information regarding the incident are urged to contact the investigating officer, Insp. Shahrulhasram Ramli at 017-2530380 or the nearest police station. - Bernamapix