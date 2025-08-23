Four teenagers killed in Banting car crash, driver had no license

SHAH ALAM: Police have confirmed that four teenagers were killed after the car they were travelling in is believed to have skidded along Jalan Sultan Sulaiman Shah in Kampung Chodoi, Banting, near here, early today.

Kuala Langat police chief Supt Mohd Akmalrizal Radzi said investigations showed that the crash, which occurred at about 5 am, happened when a red Toyota Corolla travelling from Pantai Morib towards Telok Panglima Garang is believed to have lost control, crossed into the opposite lane, and skidded.

“The car, carrying the teenagers aged between 16 and 19, then veered into a roadside ditch. As a result, three victims, including the 16-year-old driver, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other passengers sustained serious injuries and were taken to the Emergency Unit of Banting Hospital, where one of them died during treatment at about 11 am today,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Akmalrizal said further investigation found that the driver of the car did not have a driving license.

He said relatives of the victims had lodged police reports and their statements have been recorded.

The case has been classified under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“The public with information regarding the accident may contact Investigating Officer S. Taneswaran at 012-6708561, 03-31872222, or any nearby police station,” he added. – Bernama