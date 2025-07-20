Free chicken distribution at Port Dickson Madani Rahmah Sales

PORT DICKSON: The Madani Rahmah Sales Programme (PJRM) distributed 2,500 free chickens to visitors today as part of the ‘Ukhuwah Kepimpinan Kerajaan Madani’ initiative.

The event, organised by the Malaysian Nationhood Academy and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, took place at two locations—500 chickens at Batu 1 PJRM and the remaining 2,000 at Dataran Kampung Pachitan PJRM.

Visitors began arriving as early as 8am, with crowds growing by midday to purchase essential goods at discounted prices. Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun personally handed out free chickens at Batu 1 PJRM, alongside government MPs and ministers engaging with attendees.

Nurul Nabila Salleh, 36, expressed her enthusiasm for the programme, stating, “The goods are sold very cheap compared to other supermarkets. If possible, it can be held every week or at least every end of the month so that the people can buy at a cheaper price.”

Former headmaster A. Damutaran, 68, also praised the initiative, saying, “There are onions, eggs, chicken, sardines, coconut milk, all sold at cheaper prices than other places, so we don’t have to go anywhere else, we just buy in one place.” - Bernama