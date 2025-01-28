GEORGE TOWN: St John Ambulance of Malaysia (SJAM) in Penang has launched its annual “Ops Selamat Ambulance Standby CNY” initiative for emergency response during the Chinese New Year celebration period.

This year’s services covered two key periods – from Jan 25 to yesterday for the pre-CNY travel rush, and Feb 1 to 3 for the post-celebration period.

Volunteers will work in shifts of eight to 12 hours, for a total standby time of 48 hours.

During the first two days, SJAM responded to a total of 38 medical or traffic collision cases that required ambulance services.

Each team, comprising four members, will be assigned to an ambulance. The volunteers, who are trained in first-aid, will serve as drivers, responders and first-aid assistants.

To support their efforts, SJAM provides allowances and meals as a token of appreciation for their services.

A total of six ambulances will be on standby – four at the SJAM headquarters in Grove Road and two at its “Relau Hotspot 999 Base”.

Additionally, there will be two Medibikes on standby at Relau.

Medibike riders are supplied with emergency supplies and equipment, including an automated external defibrillator.

Depending on the type of emergency, Medibikes are sometimes dispatched first to the location in the event there is bad traffic, said an SJAM spokesman.

Penang State Commander Datuk Seri Dr Yee Thiam Sun said the emergency services, that have been provided since 1995, were initiated in view of motorists travelling en masse during festive periods.

“This operation marks another milestone in our commitment to public safety. We have been providing emergency ambulance services during festive seasons on major highways, where frequent road crashes were a pressing concern,” said Yee during the launch of Ops Selamat on Friday.

He added that SJAM Penang previously provided emergency ambulance standby services during peak festive travel seasons along major routes such as the North-South Highway Juru toll plaza and the Butterworth-Kulim Expressway Kubang Semang toll plaza.

However since last year, the organisation made a strategic move to shift its operations to be based at Grove Road, closer to communities in Ayer Itam.

“This decision, although unconventional, has been impactful. We have been able to respond more efficiently to emergencies and serve the people of Penang better. The data speaks for itself, this community-focused approach works.”

Yee also said SJAM Penang’s 24-hour Relau Hotspot 999 Base will remain operational around-the-clock throughout the festive period.

“Festive periods often see a spike in traffic collisions. While we stand ready to provide emergency assistance, prevention is always better. Drive carefully, exercise patience and stay vigilant,” he said.

SJAM Penang deputy state commander Karen J.D. Lim said both its Ayer Itam headquarters and Relau Hotspot, that operates 24-7, receive an average of 250 emergency calls per month at each location.

SJAM responds to private and public calls, including from individuals dialling 999.

“The response time for both the northeast and southeast districts on the island is about 10 to 15 minutes, depending on traffic conditions. We currently do not cater to emergencies on the mainland,” she added.

SJAM emergency services are provided free of charge to the public.