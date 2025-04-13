KUALA LUMPUR: The free Rapid KL On-Demand van service provided for victims of the Putra Heights gas pipeline explosion and blaze ended today following the closure of the temporary relief centre (PPS) at Masjid Putra Heights.

In a statement issued tonight, Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) said the service, which began on April 3, benefited over 1,100 individuals, including victims, volunteers, and government agencies.

The service offered transportation from the PPS to residential areas in and around Putra Heights, Kampung Puchong Tengah and Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru, enabling affected individuals to retrieve essential items and documents as well as assist in cleaning up their homes.

“As part of the Prasarana Prihatin initiative, 10 vans and around 50 personnel, including bus captains, senior traffic controllers, enforcement teams and auxiliary police, were mobilised to ensure smooth operations,” read the statement.

The service was expanded to transport affected children to school as well, with five dedicated vans operating from Monday to Friday, covering 19 schools in Putra Heights, USJ, Seafield and Shah Alam.

Prasarana said the initiative received a positive response from parents and guardians for ensuring their children could go to school uninterrupted during their stay at the PPS. A total of 103 students benefited from the service.

“Overall, the response from victims was very encouraging, with many expressing their gratitude for the support provided. Local authorities also commended Prasarana’s efficiency and commitment in assisting the affected community,” the statement added.

Prasarana expressed its appreciation to all parties involved in making the initiative a success, including the Ministry of Transport, Selangor government, Petaling District and Land Office, local authorities, Selangor State Education Department, Yayasan Islam Darul Ehsan, the Social Welfare Department, as well as security personnel and volunteers.

“As the country’s public transport operator, Prasarana remains committed to giving back through corporate social responsibility initiatives, in line with our goal to be a caring and reliable mobility partner for the people,” read the statement.

The PPS, which was opened to house victims of the Putra Heights gas pipeline blaze, was officially closed at 2.30 pm today.