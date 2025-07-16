Attempt to smuggle petrol in Kota Bharu foiled

KOTA BHARU: A 32-year-old man was detained on suspicion of attempting to smuggle 500 litres of subsidised petrol to a neighbouring country during a special operation at Simpang 4 Cherang here on Monday.

Kelantan Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) director Azman Ismail said the suspect was held in a joint operation with the Pengkalan Kubor Marine Police Region Three team after enforcement personnel spotted a suspicious Proton Wira Aeroback car at a petrol station along Jalan Hospital.

“The suspect fled upon realising the presence of enforcement personnel, but his vehicle skidded and crashed into a road divider and traffic light before he was finally detained in front of a premises at Simpang 4 Cherang.

“An inspection of the vehicle found 20 jerrycans filled with petrol, estimated at a total of 500 litres, along with an electric pump complete with a hose, believed to have been used for illegal fuel transfers,” he said in a statement today.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961.