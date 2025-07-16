Police confirm nudity at E-Hati motivational programme in Shah Alam

SHAH ALAM: Police have verified that four individuals performed a nude and lewd act during a segment of the ‘Queens Night’ event, part of a family motivational programme organised by E-Hati last year.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan stated the incident occurred under Package B, priced at RM9,000, which included exclusive activities for female participants.

The controversial scene, termed ‘rebirth,‘ was intended as a motivational exercise. Hussein clarified that the programme, titled ‘Finding Happiness Again,‘ was not religiously themed and involved participants from various backgrounds.

Authorities have recorded statements from 30 individuals, including organisers and attendees, while urging remaining participants to cooperate.

Investigations are ongoing under Section 294 of the Penal Code for obscene acts, Section 509 for insulting modesty, and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955. Police seized event equipment and beverages served during the programme, pending lab analysis for illicit substances.

Six suspects, including E-Hati’s founders, were remanded for three days following their arrest. No video or photographic evidence of the incident has surfaced. - Bernama