Friday sermon should be used to promote unity, not division - Mohd Na’im

KUALA LUMPUR: Khatibs across the state have been reminded that the Friday sermon should serve as a platform to foster unity among Muslims rather than causing division.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar emphasised that the primary role of the sermon is to offer advice and promote unity within the Muslim community.

“The main role of the sermon is to unite Muslims, not to divide them, let alone to spread falsehoods,“ he said, commenting on an incident involving a khatib (a person who delivers Friday sermon) at a mosque in Padang Serai, Kedah, who reportedly discussed the issue of granting citizenship to Chinese nationals during a Friday sermon.

He spoke to reporters after the MADANI Community Outreach Programme at the Kampung Paya Community Hall in Kampung Bharu.

Mohd Na’im added that the Kedah Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAIK) has the authority to act against the khatib if it is found that he delivered the sermon without a valid certification.

“As we are aware, this incident occurred in Kedah, where religious authority, including the drafting and delivery of the sermon, falls under the jurisdiction of the state.”

“Therefore, action can be taken against the khatib who delivered the sermon without proper approval (ta’wiyah) from the religious authorities,“ he said.

Elaborating, Mohd Na’im said that if the investigation finds the sermon to have the potential to incite racial tension, further action could also be taken.

Earlier, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said that the matter, which was seen as an abuse of the sermon platform and a tarnishing of the mosque’s institution, would be investigated by the Bukit Aman 3R task force that deals with issues pertaining to royalty, religion and race.