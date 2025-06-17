KUALA LUMPUR: The Forest Research Institute Malaysia (FRIM) continues to strengthen its role in the development of forest resource-based technology and innovation through the comprehensive execution of research, development, commercialisation, and application (RDCA) activities.

FRIM said the initiative represents a strategic effort by the institute to support Malaysia’s aspiration of becoming a high-tech nation by the year 2030.

“In line with the Forestry Research Institute Malaysia Act 2016 and the National Research, Development, Innovation, Commercialisation and Economic (RDICE) Roadmap, FRIM plays a key role within the national innovation ecosystem by fostering collaboration between the research sector, industry, and government.

“This effort is guided by the National Science, Technology and Innovation Policy (NSTIP) 2021-2030, which aims to achieve research and innovation investments totaling RM85.7 billion,” FRIM said in a statement.

It added that it plays a crucial role in bridging the gap between research laboratories and the market by actively participating in national initiatives such as Malaysia Commercialisation Year and working closely with the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI).

According to FRIM, several approaches have been implemented to drive innovation, including the provision of technology packages, product certification, technical advisory services, and incubation activities through its Innovation and Commercialisation Division.

“FRIM’s intellectual property is managed through the Technology Information Management System (TIMS), ensuring that innovation outputs are well-protected and ready for commercialisation. These efforts are further supported by its wholly owned subsidiary, FRIM Incorporated Sdn Bhd, which plays a pivotal role in facilitating technology licensing and translating research outcomes to meet market demands,” it said.

“Among FRIM’s key achievements is the successful commercialisation of clones and extracts from local herbs such as Kacip Fatimah (Labisia pumila) and Cucur Atap (Baeckea frutescens) which are now incorporated into natural wellness products with strong potential to enter international markets.

The institute also provides consultancy and technology transfer services to both government agencies and the private sector. These services encompass a wide range of areas, including biomass product development, plantation silviculture, eco-friendly product certification, and biodiversity mapping.

In addition, FRIM offers expertise in the development of nature trails and ecotourism projects, contributing to efforts in environmental sustainability.

“Through strategic collaborations with various local and international organisations, FRIM is also actively involved in implementing greening initiatives aimed at preserving biodiversity and raising public awareness on the importance of reforestation,” it added.

FRIM stressed that the success in creating both commercial and social value from research outcomes underscores how forest resource-based scientific innovation can significantly contribute to national economic development.

In line with this, FRIM remains committed to leading the development of an inclusive, innovative, and sustainable forest-based industry for the benefit of the nation.