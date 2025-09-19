Prospective Hajj pilgrims urged to update personal info for 1447H season

KUALA LUMPUR: All prospective Hajj pilgrims must immediately update their personal information profiles to ensure smooth communication and offers for the 1447H/2026M Hajj season.

Group Managing Director and CEO of Tabung Haji Mustakim Mohamad stated that continuous reminders reflect the company’s commitment to providing accurate and up-to-date information.

He emphasised that this includes details about preparation briefing schedules, Hajj courses, and all travel guidelines to the Holy Land.

“TH strongly emphasises the importance of accurate and current information so that Hajj matters can be arranged as best as possible,“ he said in a statement.

Mustakim expressed hope that all prospective pilgrims would cooperate in updating their respective profiles promptly.

Prospective pilgrims can check their turn to perform Hajj for the 1447H/2026M season on the THiJARI platform or at TH branch offices nationwide.

TH records show that 521 prospective pilgrims on the queue list could not be contacted, affecting information delivery.

All depositors, especially those on the queue list, must visit the nearest TH branch or contact the Tabung Haji Contact Centre at 03-6207 1919.

This action is necessary to update and verify personal information including phone numbers, mailing addresses, and email.

Mustakim also reminded prospective pilgrims to make early preparations regarding health, finances, and Hajj knowledge.

Early preparation ensures the acceptance of Hajj offers and facilitates a smooth journey towards a blessed pilgrimage. – Bernama