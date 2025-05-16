TELUK INTAN: The owner of a lorry company has been called to give a statement to assist in the investigation into the fatal accident which took the lives of nine Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel here, on Tuesday.

Hilir Perak district police chief ACP Dr Bakri Zainal Abidin said the owner was among 15 witnesses who had been called to give their statements so far.

“Apart from the human negligence and environmental factor, we are also focusing on the technical aspects, so elements such as vehicle maintenance are also being taken into account in this investigation,“ he said.

He said when met after the prosecution proceedings of the lorry driver involved in the accident at Jalan Chikus - Sungai Lampam on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Bakri said the police are hoping for more witnesses who have evidence of the incident to come forward to assist in the investigation.

He said this included the dashcam recordings before and during the incident, as no one had come forward to provide the footage.

“If there is a recording (dashcam) it will be solid evidence in this case. So far with the help of the media, several public witnesses have come forward to give statements, besides several stakeholders which will be of great assistance in this investigation, so I urge more people to contact us, the information will be kept confidential,“ he said.