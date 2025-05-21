GOPENG: The Perak government will provide additional aid to the next of kin and personnel of the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) affected by the recent accident in Teluk Intan.

State Women, Family, Community Welfare, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Committee chairman Datuk Salbiah Mohamed said that Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad would announce the aid in greater detail.

“The Menteri Besar has just returned (from an official visit abroad), and we will hold a state executive council meeting to determine the assistance that will be provided by the state government.

“Previously, emergency assistance of RM1,000 from the Social Welfare Department was given to all the next of kin and personnel involved in the accident,” she told reporters.

In the incident that occurred at 8.50 am on May 13, nine FRU personnel were killed and nine others injured when the truck they were in collided with a stone-laden lorry on Jalan Chikus-Sungai Lampam, Teluk Intan, while returning to their base in Sungai Senam, Teluk Intan.

Meanwhile, Salbiah said a total of 18 entrepreneurs from Perak would participate in the five-day Consumer Fair & Trade Expo 2025 in Brunei, starting June 25.

She said the state is targeting RM1 million in sales during the exhibition, with products on offer including food and beverages, health and beauty items, handicrafts, dairy products and baked goods.