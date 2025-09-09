FRU raids illegal gold mine in Gua Musang, three foreigners arrested

KOTA BHARU: Three foreign men were arrested on suspicion of conducting illegal gold mining activities in an oil palm plantation in Sungai Seting, Gua Musang.

The integrated operation began at 5.30 am yesterday and resulted in the apprehension of two Myanmar nationals and one Indonesian, all in their 30s.

Federal Reserve Unit Commander SAC Rosli Md Yusof stated the operation followed intelligence from Bukit Aman FRU and the Kota Bharu Land and Mines Office.

The suspects failed to produce valid travel documents during the raid that successfully busted the illegal mining operation.

Authorities seized a hydraulic excavator valued at nearly RM450,000 along with several mining machines and equipment.

The total value of seized items is estimated at RM510,021 according to police calculations.

The case is being investigated under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Section 425 of the National Land Code 1965.

All suspects were handed over to police for further action while seized items were transferred to the Kelantan Land and Mines Office.

Rosli described the operation as a result of bureaucratic reforms emphasizing integrated approaches with multiple agency involvement.

Such operations demonstrate the commitment of police and enforcement agencies to combat illegal mining activities harmful to the country.

Authorities will continue intensifying integrated operations to preserve national natural resources according to official statements.

The integrated action sends a clear message that authorities will harshly address any unauthorized exploitation of natural resources. – Bernama