KAMPAR: Somber skies mirrored the mood at the funeral of Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel Corporal Nurit Pandak, 34, from Unit 5 Sungai Senam, who was killed in a road accident involving an FRU truck and a gravel-laden lorry on Jalan Chikus-Sungai Lampan yesterday.

The deceased was laid to rest at the Kampung Batu Berangkai Orang Asli Cemetery here at 12.50 pm today.

The funeral was conducted according to Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) funeral honours and was attended by approximately 150 individuals, including the deceased’s widow, Jowissemborisx Bah Johan, 36; his father, Pandak Rompan, 71; his mother, Ngah Libah Tunkut, 68; and other close family members.

Kampar deputy police chief DSP Mohd Aster Mohamad was among those present to pay his final respects.

The late Nurit, who had served with PDRM for over 10 years, was killed along with eight of his colleagues from Unit 5 Ipoh in the tragic accident.

The vehicle carrying the 18 FRU members was reportedly on its way back to Ipoh after completing an assignment in conjunction with the Chitrapournami celebration at Menara Condong, Teluk Intan.