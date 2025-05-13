TELUK INTAN: The post-mortems for the nine Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel killed in a horrific collision with a lorry laden with gravel stones along Jalan Chikus-Sungai Lampam here earlier this morning are expected to be completed as early as 8 pm today.

Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin said the bodies, comprising seven Muslim and two non-Muslim personnel, will be transported to the FRU Unit 5 base in Sungai Senam, Ipoh, for people to pay their final respects.

The victims’ remains were taken to the Teluk Intan Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

Earlier, Noor Hisam identified the victims as Sjn Perumal a/l Sugunanathan, 44, from Lahat, Ipoh, Sjn Mohd Roslan Abd Rahim, 46, from Tanjung Rambutan, Ipoh, Kpl Mohd Pozli Jaudin, 41, from Gunung Rapat, Ipoh, Kpl Nurit Ak Pandak, 34, from Kampar and Kpl Amiruddin Zabri, 38, from Gopeng.

The four other victims were Kpl Mohamad Hilmi Mohd Azlan, 38, from Taiping, Kpl Muhamad Akmal Muhamad, 35, from Kuala Kurau, Lans Kpl Damarrulan Abdul Latif, 33, from Ipoh and Constable Akmal Wafi Annuar, 28, from Lunas, Kedah.

Funeral prayers for Muslim victims will be held at the Hilir Perak district police headquarters surau.

Perumal’s body will be taken to his family home in Lahat while Nurit’s body will be sent to his family in Mambang Di Awan, Kampar.

In this incident, nine FRU officers were killed and two others were critically injured after their truck collided with a lorry along Jalan Chikus-Sungai Lampam at about 8.50 am.

Meanwhile, Noor Hisam said the 45-year-old lorry driver, who has been detained, has six prior criminal records related to narcotics.