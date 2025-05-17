TELUK INTAN: Six more Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) members involved in the road crash here last Tuesday are still undergøing treatment, while another was discharged yesterday.

Perak Health Director Dr. Feisul Idzwan Mustapha said that of the six, five of them are being treated at Teluk Intan Hospital (HTI) and the other at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB), Ipoh.

“Of the five patients currently receiving treatment at HTI, four of them are in the ICU while the other is in the Surgical Ward, and his condition is improving and may be discharged soon,“ he said when met by reporters at HTI today.

Earlier, the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, met the family members of the FRU personnel at the hospital.

Meanwhile, on the condition of the FRU personnel in the ICU of HRPB, Dr. Feisul Idzwan said he is beginning to regain consciousness and is showing good progress, despite suffering serious injuries.

Meanwhile, he said that for patients at HTI, those in the ICU are showing good progress, with one of them requiring close observation.

In the incident at 8.50 am last Tuesday, nine FRU members were killed, while nine others were injured after the truck they were in was involved in an accident with a gravel-laden lorry on Jalan Chikus-Sungai Lampam, Teluk Intan, while on the way back to the base in Sungai Senam here.