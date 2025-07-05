FT PKR backs Nurul Izzah for No.2 post

KUALA LUMPUR: Federal Territories (FT) PKR has declared its unwavering support for PKR Vice-President Nurul Izzah Anwar to carry forward the torch of reform by contesting the party’s Deputy President post for the 2025–2028 term.

In a joint statement, 13 FT PKR division chiefs described Nurul Izzah as a leader deeply rooted in the party’s struggles and well-versed in navigating the challenges of national politics, thus aligning with the party’s mission to lead change and uphold the reform agenda.

“The current political challenges and shifting national landscape demand a bold step to strengthen PKR as a leading force in national governance.

“Through various engagement sessions with grassroots members at the national level, FT PKR has strong confidence that Nurul Izzah Anwar will gain solid backing as a key figure capable of revitalising the party machinery ahead of the upcoming 16th General Election (GE16),” the statement said.

The 13 FT PKR division chiefs throwing their support behind Nurul Izzah are Lembah Pantai chief and PKR Information Chief Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Datuk Azman Abidin (Bandar Tun Razak), Muhammad Fikri Abdul Aziz (Putrajaya), Andre Lai (Wangsa Maju) and Neo Wong (Kepong).

The others who voiced their support are Syed Badli Shah (Titiwangsa), Datuk Afdlin Shauki (Setiawangsa), Asheeq Ali (Batu), S. Thiyagaraj (Seputeh), Anwar Pawan Chik (Bukit Bintang), G. Vignesvaran (Segambut), Simsudin Sidek (Labuan) and Mohamad Raimi (Cheras).

The statement said Nurul Izzah, often referred to as Puteri Reformasi, played a pivotal role in driving the Ayuh Malaysia campaign, inspiring members nationwide, and acting as a unifying figure that helped solidify the party’s internal cohesion—ultimately contributing to PKR’s rise to national power.

The support, the statement stressed, is not based on personal ties or historical sentiment but on firm belief in Nurul Izzah’s leadership capacity and integrity.

“PKR needs a figure like Nurul Izzah, with high diplomatic skills, to close ranks, unify internal strength and enhance ties with coalition partners.

“Insya-Allah, this bold move will be embraced by the entire party leadership and membership as we move forward to fulfil the people’s hopes for a better Malaysia for all,” it added.

In addition to FT PKR, Nurul Izzah also received support today for the party’s number two post from PKR Women’s Chief and Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, Penang PKR Deputy State Leadership Council chairman Datuk Dr Mohamad Abdul Hamid, and Perak PKR Youth (AMK).

Nurul Izzah had previously announced her intention to contest the Vice-President post in the upcoming PKR elections this month. The current Deputy President is Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli.

Meanwhile, PKR vice president and Negeri Sembilan MPN chairman Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the deputy president position is open for contest.

“That is everyone’s right to decide...as far as I am concerned, anyone is eligible for nominations,” said the Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar after chairing the state exco meeting at Wisma Negeri today.