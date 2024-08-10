Full B licence transition: 243 applications received thus far - Deputy Minister

KLUANG: The Ministry of Transport (MOT) has received a total of 243 applications to upgrade the Malaysian Driving Licence Special (LMM) Classes B1 and B2 to Full B (high-powered motorcycles), since the conversion process began on Oct 1.

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah expressed his expectation that the number of registrations for the special programme will continue to rise over time.

He noted that holders of LMM Classes B1 and B2 can submit their applications at driving schools registered with the Road Transport Department (JPJ).

“According to records, a total of 3.33 million, out of 9.32 million LMM Class B1 and B2 holders, are eligible to register at 139 driving centres,” he told reporters, following the Community Road Safety programme at Felda Ulu Belitong.

Also present were Johor Works, Transportation, Infrastructure and Communications Committee chairman, Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh and JPJ director-general, Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli.

On Wednesday, Transport Minister, Anthony Loke, reportedly said that the conditions for the special programme, which commenced on Oct 1 this year, were relaxed immediately, due to complaints from individuals who were ineligible to participate.

However Aedy Fadly, on Friday, advised the public to first check and settle any outstanding summonses from the JPJ and the police to qualify for participation in the special programme, despite the relaxed conditions.

Meanwhile, Hasbi noted that, according to the Public Works Department (JKR), Jalan Kota Tinggi-Kluang in Section 4.3 is identified as a high-risk location for road accidents.

He mentioned that data shared by the Felda Ulu Belitong office indicated that a total of 104 settlers had been involved in road accidents in the area, between 2022 and 2023.

“Given these figures, it is evident that a greater emphasis on road safety is needed within local communities. Additionally, it is crucial to educate users on practising prudent driving, and adhering to road laws,“ he said.