Gas pipeline leak at ECRL Kerteh site under control, no health threat

MARANG: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department has confirmed that the gas pipeline leak at the East Coast Rail Link project site in Kerteh is under control and poses no threat to public health.

Director-General Datuk Seri Nor Hisham Mohammad stated that strategic measures have been implemented to manage the situation effectively.

These measures include closing public access to the affected area and halting all construction work to prevent potential sparks.

Only the department’s Hazardous Materials Special Team is permitted to operate within the designated red zone area.

All other emergency responders have been instructed to avoid any actions that could generate sparks near the leak site.

The department is collaborating with Petronas to disperse the butane vapour cloud using fine water spray techniques.

This method helps dilute the gas concentration and allows for safe dissipation into the atmosphere.

A team of ten Hazardous Materials specialists remains stationed at the site to identify dangerous areas and ensure operational safety.

Nor Hisham announced plans to begin dispersal operations within a 500-metre radius if conditions remain favourable.

This operation will facilitate the cleaning process and complete removal of all remaining butane gas from the pipeline.

The director-general reassured the public that the incident has caused no health impacts on local residents.

He emphasized that the leak occurred at a significant distance from any residential areas within the region.

However, he cautioned that butane becomes highly flammable when mixed with air at specific concentration levels.

This flammability risk necessitates all precautionary measures currently being implemented at the site.

The exact cause of the pipeline leak remains under investigation by relevant authorities.

Police have closed the Kerteh-Ranggon main road to all vehicular traffic as a safety precaution.

Kemaman police chief Superintendent Mohd Razi Rosli confirmed the leak involved highly flammable butane gas.

He noted the incident occurred approximately two kilometres from the main road with no effect on nearby homes. – Bernama