Trump urges Justice Department to charge political enemies in public call

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has publicly urged his Justice Department to take legal action against his political opponents in an extraordinary break from traditional independence.

In a social media post addressing Attorney General Pam Bondi, Trump expressed frustration over the lack of charges against California Senator Adam Schiff and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Both Democratic figures face accusations from Trump ally Bill Pulte of falsifying mortgage application documents according to the president’s statements.

Trump declared that further delays would damage the nation’s reputation and credibility regarding these cases.

The president confirmed he fired federal prosecutor Erik Siebert who was overseeing the investigation into James after reportedly finding insufficient evidence for charges.

Siebert resigned as US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia following Trump’s intervention in the case according to multiple media reports.

Trump asserted that strong legal grounds exist for prosecution despite the former prosecutor’s assessment of the evidence.

Schiff and James have previously led investigations against Trump which the president has consistently characterized as political witch hunts.

Trump appointed White House aide Lindsey Halligan to replace Siebert describing her as a tough and loyal attorney.

Halligan had been reviewing Smithsonian Institution content for divisive narratives before this judicial appointment.

Schiff led the prosecution during Trump’s first impeachment trial centered on allegations of pressuring Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 election.

Trump was acquitted by the Senate in both impeachment proceedings including the second trial for incitement of insurrection.

James brought a major civil fraud case against Trump alleging unlawful inflation of wealth and property values for financial benefits.

A state judge initially ordered Trump to pay 464 million dollars though a higher court later removed the financial penalty while upholding the judgment.

Trump referenced his multiple impeachments and indictments while demanding immediate justice against his opponents.

The president has been convicted of 34 felonies related to hush money payments to a porn star.

An appeals court recently upheld an 83.3 million dollar penalty against Trump for defaming author E. Jean Carroll whom he was found to have sexually assaulted.

Investigations into Trump’s handling of classified material and election interference attempts were abandoned following his re-election. – AFP