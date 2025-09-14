Gaya and Manukan islands facilities damaged by continuous rain

KOTA KINABALU: Continuous rain during the Southwest Monsoon season has damaged facilities at two popular island resorts within Tunku Abdul Rahman Park near Kota Kinabalu.

Sabah Parks confirmed in a statement today that four Keruing housing units at the Basecamp Substation on Gaya Island suffered damage, prompting the evacuation of staff members.

Several island facilities including seating and rest areas collapsed due to coastal erosion caused by the severe weather conditions.

Staff worked alongside concessionaire and operator teams to relocate unaffected facilities to safer areas away from the erosion zones.

Cleaning operations were simultaneously underway on Manukan Island to remove mud and sand from public toilet floors following floodwater overflow.

Coastal areas experienced severe erosion as rainwater rushed down hillsides and combined with high tide conditions between 9 pm and 1 am during the incident. – Bernama