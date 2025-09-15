Johor expands free medicine delivery service with Pos Malaysia

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Health Department is collaborating with Pos Malaysia to review and expand its free medicine delivery service across the state.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon confirmed patient usage has surged from 6,000 to 20,000 monthly since the service launched earlier this year.

Both organisations are exploring the possibility of delivering temperature-sensitive medicines to further enhance the service.

Ling emphasised that patients benefit significantly by avoiding travel to healthcare facilities and long counter waiting times.

The state government has allocated 1.9 million ringgit to sustain this initiative for Johor residents.

Helping 20,000 patients monthly reduces congestion at health facilities and contributes to easing traffic congestion throughout the state. – Bernama