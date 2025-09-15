Kelantan TRW and Kuching City advance to FA Cup quarterfinals

KELANTAN THE REAL WARRIORS FC secured their place in the 2025/2026 FA Cup quarterfinals despite a 1-0 second leg defeat to Kuala Lumpur City FC at Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium.

The 3-2 aggregate victory came after a goalless first half, with Victor Ruiz scoring the match’s only goal in the 71st minute for the home side.

Kelantan TRW will now face either Sabah FC or Bunga Raya FC in the next round of the competition.

Meanwhile, Kuching City FC delivered a stunning 7-1 victory over DPMM FC at State Stadium to advance 9-4 on aggregate.

Import striker Wanja Ronald Ngah scored a hat-trick for the home side, opening his account after just two minutes of play.

Teammate Danial Asri doubled the advantage in the 13th minute before DPMM’s defence suffered a major setback when Jordan Rodrigues received a red card in the 20th minute.

Ngah added his second goal during first-half injury time to complete a dominant opening period for Kuching City.

The striker completed his hat-trick in the 53rd minute before DPMM finally responded through Muhammad Ramadhan Sananta five minutes later.

Ramadhan Saifullah made it 5-1 in the 60th minute before Danial Asri scored his second with a header in the 77th minute.

Joao Pedro completed the rout with a seventh goal in injury time, setting up a quarterfinal clash with Terengganu FC. – Bernama