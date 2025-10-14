Gaza crisis shows breakdown of world order, says Nurul Izzah

KUALA LUMPUR: The ongoing humanitarian crisis and genocide in Gaza reflects the breakdown of the international world order and the urgent need to defend multilateralism, according to Polity Malaysia chairperson Nurul Izzah Anwar.

Speaking at the Kuala Lumpur Conference on a New Just and Humane International Order, she said the international order must work for all nations, not just the powerful, and ensure fairness in global political and economic opportunities.

“Gaza is only the beginning,“ she told reporters. “Once you see the destruction of the international world order, what is left? So, we’re here to defend, to champion and to fight for multilateralism.”

She referenced the 1955 Bandung Conference where developing countries demanded fair treatment and equal opportunities. “We wanted Kuala Lumpur to be witnessing the voices of not just the Global South, but also those from the Global North guided through a moral compass,“ she added.

Nurul Izzah said the inclusion of speakers from various countries, including Namibia, highlights the importance of global solidarity and the original mission of international institutions like the United Nations.

United Kingdom MP Jeremy Corbyn agreed that international law must be upheld in addressing the Gaza humanitarian crisis. He called for accountability for acts that amount to genocide.

Corbyn also expressed concern over the lack of clarity surrounding Gaza’s reconstruction efforts despite the current ceasefire. – Bernama