Gaza mission vessels seized by Israel expected at Ashdod port

KUALA LUMPUR: A group of humanitarian mission volunteers from the Freedom Flotilla Coalition and Thousand Madleens to Gaza representing 25 countries are expected to arrive at Israel’s Ashdod port within 10 to 11 hours.

The detained volunteers include nine Malaysians among participants from multiple nations.

Humanitarian Care Malaysia chief executive officer Kamarul Zaman Shaharul Anwar reported communication disruptions with participants following the vessels’ interception by Israeli forces at 10.50 am today.

He anticipates extended communication blackout and slowed vessel speed as Israel aims for nighttime arrival.

According to Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will assist in repatriating the nine Malaysian and 28 Turkish volunteers to Istanbul.

MyCARE urged the Malaysian government and public to condemn Israel’s actions and demand immediate volunteer release.

The organization also called for ending the illegal blockade and mass killings in Gaza.

MyCARE chairman Datuk Seri Prof Dr Kamal Nasharuddin Mustapha confirmed all nine humanitarian mission vessels were intercepted and illegally seized by Israel.

Contact with volunteers was lost at 10.03 am, with families notified about the situation.

Malaysian delegation head Prof Emeritus Dr Mohd Alauddin was among those aboard the ship Conscience.

Other Malaysians on Conscience included Dr Fauziah Mohd Hassan, Dr Hafiz Sulaiman and Dr Ili Syakira Mohd Suhaimi.

Prof Dr Mohd Afandi Salleh, Dr Noorhasyimah Ismail, Norsham Abu Bakar and Astro Awani journalist Syafik Shukri Abdul Jalil also traveled on Conscience.

Medical doctor Dr Maziah Muhammad was aboard the separate vessel Umm Saad.

The voyage aimed to deliver humanitarian aid while expressing solidarity with Gaza’s doctors and journalists who have lost their lives.

International journalists and doctors from worldwide were among the mission participants. – Bernama