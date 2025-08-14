Gen Mohd Nizam first inductee into National Resilience College Hall of Fame

PUTRAJAYA: Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar has made history as the first inductee into the National Resilience College Hall of Fame.

He described the recognition as the pinnacle of his military career.

“I was part of the first cohort in 2020. In any journey, especially in the military, this is one of the highest peaks of my career, and I am deeply grateful to Allah,” he said after the ceremony.

Mohd Nizam is both an alumnus and pioneer participant of the college’s inaugural 2020 course.

He later returned that same year to serve as its second Commandant.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, he led strategic initiatives like the Joint Common Operating Picture (JCOP) and post-Movement Control Order simulations.

Under his leadership, the college expanded from Cohort 1 to Cohort 6, attracting global participation from senior officials abroad and state civil servants.

The Malaysian Armed Forces stated his induction honours his strategic leadership and resilience amid global challenges.

“With the motto ‘Duty, Honour, Sacrifice,’ he stands as an inspiration and proves that the Malaysian Armed Forces can leave a legacy that transforms the nation’s defence landscape,” it said. - Bernama