Malaysia’s NIISe to launch in October with AI border security

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Integrated Immigration System (NIISe) is scheduled to become operational in October, marking a significant upgrade in Malaysia’s border security through artificial intelligence (AI).

Immigration director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban confirmed the system will screen visitors before they depart their home countries, preventing ineligible individuals from boarding flights to Malaysia.

Zakaria explained that current systems lack integration with other agencies like the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM). NIISe will consolidate data for more efficient decision-making.

“Tourists will be screened in their countries of origin. If flagged as ineligible, airlines will automatically deny boarding,“ he said during an appearance on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara.

The system also introduces a chatbot feature, enabling the public to seek information without visiting counters or making calls.

This aligns with the Home Ministry’s push for AI adoption under the theme “AI for KDN, KDN for AI.”

Additionally, KLIA’s autogate system will integrate AI-powered facial recognition to improve integrity by reducing human intervention.

“Technology helps minimise decision-making biases,“ Zakaria noted.

Enforcement against illegal immigrants remains a priority, with 49,000 detained this year and 1,064 employers penalised for harbouring them. - Bernama