General insurance industry pledges support for Putra Heights fire victims

KUALA LUMPUR: The general insurance industry has come together to express solidarity with the individuals, families, and businesses affected by yesterday’s gas pipeline explosion in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya.

Persatuan Insurans Am Malaysia (PIAM) chairman Ng Kok Kheng said the industry is expediting the claims process for eligible policyholders impacted by the explosion, including those with motor, personal accident, retail fire, homeowners, or householders’ insurance.

He encouraged affected policyholders to reach out to their respective insurers promptly for assistance and guidance on claims procedures and coverage details, even if they have not yet returned to their homes.

“Support is available through insurers, agents, brokers, and online platforms such as the Digital Roadside Assistance (DRA) application,“ he added.

“We recognise the emotional and financial strain this tragic event has placed on families and business owners. Our industry is committed to streamlining the claims process to ensure policyholders receive the assistance they need,“ he said in a statement today.

Ng said that PIAM expects a significant number of claims as property and vehicle owners return to the affected area and assured that the industry is prepared to assist them at every step of the process.

As recovery efforts continue, the industry remains committed to supporting affected communities and is working closely with government authorities, including Bank Negara Malaysia, and other key stakeholders to ensure that victims receive timely financial support.

The industry also extended its appreciation to the police, firefighters, Civil Defence Force, Ministry of Health, local authorities, district officers, and civilians for their efforts in providing vital assistance to those affected.

For a list of general insurance companies, visit the PIAM website at www.piam.org.my. Policyholders may also call 03-2274 7399 or email pic@piam.org.my for further assistance.

Earlier, Subang Jaya police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said that so far, 235 premises and 399 vehicles were affected in the incident.